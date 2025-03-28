Retail

The UK's most ‘iconic' candy is coming to the US. Here's when and where you can find it

The beloved UK candy treat, a favorite among celebrities, will be sold exclusively in the U.S. at one popular retailer

Target stores this weekend will look a bit more pink as Percy Pig, a wildly popular gummy candy from the UK, hits shelves nationwide.

According to news release, the launch marks the first time the candy will be sold in the U.S.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

"After more than 30 years as a British favorite at M&S, the original Percy Pig™ sweet is officially crossing the pond," the release went on to say.

@capitalofficial

we introduced @Olivia Rodrigo to #PercyPigs and changed her life #oliviarodrigo #gutstour #london #britishsnacks

♬ original sound - Capital

The sweet gummy treat was first created in 1992, according to the release. In recent years, the candy -- and the character of Percy the Pig -- have gone viral on Instagram on TikTok, the release said, becoming a "national treasure" and popular among celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo, Tom Holland and Adele.

The berry and grape-flavored gummy candy hits Target stores and online beginning Sunday, March 30, the release said. The candy will be sold in six ounce packages, starting at $3.99.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Retail
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us