The UK's most ‘iconic' candy is coming to the US. Here's when and where you can find it

Target stores this weekend will look a bit more pink as Percy Pig, a wildly popular gummy candy from the UK, hits shelves nationwide.

According to news release, the launch marks the first time the candy will be sold in the U.S.

"After more than 30 years as a British favorite at M&S, the original Percy Pig™ sweet is officially crossing the pond," the release went on to say.

The sweet gummy treat was first created in 1992, according to the release. In recent years, the candy -- and the character of Percy the Pig -- have gone viral on Instagram on TikTok, the release said, becoming a "national treasure" and popular among celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo, Tom Holland and Adele.

The berry and grape-flavored gummy candy hits Target stores and online beginning Sunday, March 30, the release said. The candy will be sold in six ounce packages, starting at $3.99.