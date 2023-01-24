The Times LeBron James Dropped 40-Plus Points on the Chicago Bulls

LeBron's 40-plus point games versus the Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Tuesday night, LeBron James made NBA history against the Clippers by dropping 46 points – effectively finishing off his bingo card of teams he's dropped 40 or more points against, completing the entirety of the NBA.

That's right. In his long, historic career, James has dropped 40 or more points in a single game at least once against every NBA team.

How many times has he done it against the Chicago Bulls?

LeBron James becomes the first player to score 40 points against all 30 NBA teams.



His night vs. the Clippers:

◻️ 46 PTS

◻️ 8 REB

◻️ 7 AST

◻️ 9-13 3PT (career high)

◻️ 16-28 FG pic.twitter.com/kNygH8sfdu — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 25, 2023

Cavaliers vs. Bulls – Nov. 5, 2008

In James' sixth season in the league, he dropped 41 points on the Bulls, recording nine rebounds and six assists along the way.

"The King" shot 13-of-23 from the field and knocked down an impressive 15 free throws on 16 attempts from the charity stripe. Delonte West scored the second-most points for the Cavs that night, stamping in 16 points.

For the Bulls, Derrick Rose and Luol Deng combined for 38 points; Ben Gordon took home 31 points of his own off the bench.

James played 36 minutes that night, helping the Cavaliers to a 107-93 win over the Bulls at home.

His next and final 40+ point performance against the Bulls wasn't that far away...

Bulls vs. Cavaliers – Nov. 8, 2008

Yes, three days later, James did it again.

This time, Bulls fans at the United Center got to watch James work on the Bulls.

And again, James scored 41 points on the Bulls. This time, he punched in 13 rebounds for a double-double while assisting four baskets.

He shot 13-of-29 from the field and sunk 11-of-13 free throws. Contrary to his first 40-piece, he knocked down four 3-pointers on seven attempts.

As for the Bulls, Gordon got the start this time, helping the Bulls with 29 points, while Deng and Rose added a combined 37 points.

The Bulls lost, yet again, to the Cavaliers, 106-97.

James came within a thread of 40 points two other times against the Bulls, scoring 39 points twice. Once came later in the 2008 season and the other in March of 2007.

