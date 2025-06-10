‘The suspense': Chicago high school choir auditioning for ‘America's Got Talent'

"America's Got Talent" fans in Chicago may see some familiar faces on their screens during Tuesday night's episode.

That's because a Chicago high school choir will be hitting the stage for their big audition on the hit NBC show.

The Leo High School boys choir is set to appear for their audition on the upcoming episode set to air from 7-9 p.m. CT.

"Tonight is the night that the world-renowned Leo High School Choir’s audition airs tonight, in AGT!" the school wrote on its social media.

A watch party is being held at the school, located at 7901 S. Sangamon Street in Chicago, to watch the episode. The event will be held from 5:45-9 p.m.

"The suspense is overwhelming!" the school wrote.

The all-boy Catholic school is located on Chicago's South Side.

In addition to their audition, the group will also perform the National Anthem at the highly anticipated mass being held at Guaranteed Rate Field in honor of Pope Leo XIV.

“There are literally thousands of choirs in the Chicago area that could have been chosen for this, and the Archdiocese chose Leo,” Dr. Shaka Rawls, Leo’s principal, said in a statement.

So will the choir get a "yes" from the judges?

The group won't say. So fans will have to wait and see.

"America's Got Talent" airs Tuesdays at 7 p.m. CT.