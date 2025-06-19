The subtle weather threat that could make this weekend's heat wave even more dangerous

Extreme heat watches are already in place across parts of Illinois as the region prepares for a heat wave that stretches from this weekend into next week.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s in Chicago for several days beginning Saturday - the first full day of summer for 2025.

The Chicago area has already had temperatures in the mid-90s this year (94 degrees on May 15 – our earliest 94-degree day in a year since 1949), but the heat index was only a few degrees higher because the humidity wasn’t as high. This weekend isn’t just going to get hot, it’s going to get very humid.

The obvious first numbers we look for are the “feels-like temperature” in the afternoons. Those numbers could exceed 105 degrees for several consecutive days. However, it’s not just the afternoon heat that’s dangerous.

Overnight temperatures could barely drop below 80 degrees in Chicago for two or three nights in a row. This means without air conditioning and proper hydration, our bodies can’t recover long enough to regulate our body temperatures, which adds to the risk of heat-related illnesses.

The reason the nights are staying so warm?

High humidity.

The air temperature cannot drop below the dew point temperature, and dew point temperatures are going to be in the mid to upper 70s, which is high for Chicago. This means there is a lot of moisture in the air; which may keep temperatures in the mid 80s through midnight.

Temperatures in Phoenix, Arizona, are around 115 degrees, but the nights still cool off 30 to 40 degrees because the air is so dry.

Be sure to drink plenty of water, don’t over-exert yourself outside, and take breaks in A/C when you can this weekend into next week.