The Story Behind Tyson, the American Buffalo Roaming Chicago Suburbs

The American buffalo spotted in portions of Chicago's suburbs for the past couple months after going missing from a farm has attracted attention from residents wondering how they can help.

According to the sheriff's office in Lake County, the buffalo named Tyson the Bison escaped in mid-September while being unloaded at her new home at a farm near Route 176 and Darrell Road in unincorporated Wauconda.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Tyson does randomly get spotted and generally when spotted, people call us or their local police," Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli told NBC Chicago in an email.

Covelli said the buffalo -- and yes, Tyson's owners are adamant about her being an American buffalo -- was last seen a week ago in unincorporated Cary, near the Fox River.

The sheriff's office is warning suburban residents not to approach Tyson, but if you do see her, the office advises you to call your local police agency.

The owners of the buffalo are hoping for a snowfall so they can track the animal and safely bring her home.