The Stanley Cup Makes a Return to the Chicago Suburbs in Northbrook

The Stanley Cup makes a return to Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Stanley Cup is back in Chicago!

But, it's not what you think.

J.T. Compher, left winger for the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche and Northbrook native, brought the cup to the Chicago suburbs to celebrate their 4-2 series victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He took batting practice for the cup, took pictures with fans for two hours, and had some drinks out of it at a local bar.

"To be with the kids today at this ice rink that I played at for so long," Compher said. "Northbrook means a lot to me there's so many people that supported me throughout my hockey career. Baseball coaches, teachers, hockey coaches, everyone. It's exciting to get to share this with everyone cause that's what makes it so special."

In the 20 playoff games the Avalanche played toward winning the cup, Compher scored five goals and assisted three others to score eight points.

The Blackhawks intend to bring a cup back to the city under new general manager Kyle Davidson and head coach Luke Richardson. They are currently in the midst of a rebuild and have their eyes set on developing the talent they took from this past NHL draft.

