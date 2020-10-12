‘The Shining' Pop-up Experience Spooks Chicago This Halloween Season

A new pop-up experience based on the film, "The Shining," opens in Chicago Thursday with Halloween just under three weeks away.

Room 237, a multi-room experience inside Morgan Manufacturing, was inspired by "The Shining," as visitors can "check-in" as a guest of the Overlook Hotel.

"After a busy day of all work and no play, enjoy some of our amenities, like a complimentary Jack," a release said Monday. "Take a tour of our rooms and perhaps run into a few of our longtime celebrity guests. It’s a great party, isn’t it? And it’s not gonna hurt you to say 'hi' to our Caretaker on your stroll through our giant hedge maze."

Visitors can end the experience at The Gold Room and enjoy a themed cocktail from "the best goddamn bartender from Timbuktu to Portland, Maine."

The pop-up also allows guests to "get lost in our chartreuse-soaked 'hedge maze,' ponder the moon landing conspiracy with 'Apollo 11,' or take a stab at the murderously delicious 'Redrum.'"

"The Shining" pop-up experience opens Thursday in Chicago's West Loop at 401 N. Morgan and will remain open Wednesdays through Sundays from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets start at $35 per person and comes with a complimentary drink. Ticket packages can be purchased at various prices available here.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, visitors will be required to wear masks when interacting with staff but can remove the face coverings while seated at the tables.

Morgan MFG employees will be required to wear face masks at all times, sanitize all surface areas and undergo a temperature check with every shift.