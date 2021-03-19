The Second City to Reopen This Spring as Tickets Go on Sale Next Week

The Second City announced the comedy club will reopen this spring after over a year of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic with tickets going on sale next week.

Aiming to reopen with social distancing protocols on May 7, tickets for two new comedy shows at Second City will go on sale March 25, according to a release.

"Our talent, our staff and our faculty are looking forward to entertaining and educating in the same room again," Second City's new executive producer Jon Carr said. "We realize that most people have binge-watched every TV show ever made at this point, so it's exciting that live, in-person experiences are set to make their long-awaited return."

The Second City added that in-person classes at the training center are set to resume May 3 at a limited capacity, but online options will remain available.

COVID-19 safety requirements will remain in place for performances, such as mask-wearing, social distancing, capacity limits and enhanced cleaning procedures, the comedy theater said.

Guests will be able to purchase drinks at performances with a provided "mask-friendly drinking straw," Second City added.

"The excitement around The Second City is palpable," Second City CEO Parisa Jalili said. "After a year, Chicagoans not only want to laugh together, they need to laugh together."

