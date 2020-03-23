The Second City

The Second City Launches ‘Comedy From Your Couch’ Online Classes

Participants can sign up for a single session class or take a full four- or eight-week online course

By Tori Rubinstein, NBC Sports Chicago

The Second City

At a time when we could all use a laugh, The Second City comes to the rescue with online classes called "Comedy From Your Couch."

In all fairness, The Second City has offered online classes for close to 10 years, but never before has the Chicago institution done improv classes online.

Participants can sign up for a single session class or take a full four- or eight-week online course. Virtual Coaching is also available for those who want a private experience with personalized feedback from comedy experts. All classes are taught by Second City Training Center professionals.

Comedy From Your Couch offers people a chance to be social and participate in live meetings with other students. All you need is an internet connection and a camera.

Physical distancing doesn’t have to mean social distancing. Comedy From Your Couch boasts itself as a great way to spend time with friends, meet new people and learn from some of the funniest people in the business.

Classes range from $25 for a one-time drop-in class to between $195 and $395 for four- and eight-week courses.

Sign up here.

