Concertgoers can start pouring into The Salt Shed for outdoor summer performances as the new music venue situated in Chicago’s historic Morton Salt factory begins its operations Tuesday with a star-studded lineup.

The performance and community space, located at 1357 N. Elston Ave., will welcome artists like Fleet Foxes, Mt. Joy, First Aid Kit, Andrew Bird, Jorja Smith and more throughout the season.

Here's the lineup so far:

Aug. 2: Makaya McCraven, Sons of Kemet and Nubya Garcia

Aug. 3: Fleet Foxes with Uwade

Aug. 10: Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker with Quinn Christopherson

Aug. 12: Andrew Bird and Iron and Wine with Meshell Ndegeocello

Aug. 13: Lake Street Drive with Madison Cunningham

Aug. 15: Lord Huron with First Aid Kit

Aug. 16: Courtney Barnett, Alvvats and The Betts

Aug. 20: Mt. Joy with Wilderado

Aug. 21: Mt. Joy with Wilderado

Aug. 25: Jorja Smith

Sept. 22: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Shemekia Copeland

Sept. 23: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Shemekia Copeland

Sept. 24: Death Cab for Cutie with Low

Showtimes and general admission tickets are available here.

With renovations still underway indoors, all performances will be set outside this year, but The Salt Shed said the indoor venue will be opening in 2023.