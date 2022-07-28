The Salt Shed Opens Next Week at Chicago's Morton Salt Complex as a New Music Venue

People can start pouring into The Salt Shed next week for outdoor summer concerts, as the new music venue situated in Chicago's historic Morton Salt factory begins its operations Tuesday.
The performance and community space, located at 1357 N. Elston Ave., will welcome artists like Fleet Foxes, Mt. Joy and Jorja Smith throughout the season.
Here's the lineup so far:
- Aug. 2: Makaya McCraven, Sons of Kemet and Nubya Garcia
- Aug. 3: Fleet Foxes with Uwade
- Aug. 10: Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker with Quinn Christopherson
- Aug. 12: Andrew Bird and Iron and Wine with Meshell Ndegeocello
- Aug. 13: Lake Street Drive with Madison Cunningham
- Aug. 15: Lord Huron with First Aid Kit
- Aug. 16: Courtney Barnett, Alvvats and The Betts
- Aug. 20: Mt. Joy with Wilderado
- Aug. 21: Mt. Joy with Wilderado
- Aug. 25: Jorja Smith
- Sept. 22: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Shemekia Copeland
- Sept. 23: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Shemekia Copeland
- Sept. 24: Death Cab for Cutie with Low
Showtimes and general admission tickets are available here.
With renovations still underway indoors, all performances will be set outside this year, but The Salt Shed said the indoor venue will be opening in 2023.