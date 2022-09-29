The Safest College in the US is in the Midwest, According to a New Ranking

In a new ranking of the safest college campuses in America, a Midwest school was dubbed top of its class.

According to Niche, a website that offers reviews of schools and colleges across the country, the safest college campus in the U.S. is Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The ranking was based on statistics like campus crime rates, residence hall violence rates and alcohol or drug-related arrests, along with student reviews.

"Top-ranked colleges offer a safe and healthy environment with little or no campus crime, drugs, or alcohol usage," the review company stated.

According to Niche, Concordia St. Paul is an "above-average private, Christian university located in St. Paul, Minnesota."

It has an enrollment of just under 2,400 undergraduate students, but admission is "somewhat competitive."

Another Midwest campus, Rochester University in Michigan, also made the top 10 on the list. Grace Christian University in Michigan and Bryant & Stratton College in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, also made the top 20.

Here are the top 10 safest campuses, according to the ranking:

Concordia University - Saint Paul, Minnesota Bay Path University - Longmeadow, Massachusetts Geneva College - Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania Penn State Lehigh Valley - Center Valley, Pennsylvania Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences - Draper, Utah Penn State Scranton - Dunmore, Pennsylvania Rochester University - Rochester Hills, Michigan UMass Global - Irvine, California University of Mount Olive - Mount Olive, North Carolina Ohio Christian University - Circleville, Ohio

