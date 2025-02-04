The Real ID deadline is approaching. Here's how much one costs

Beginning in May, Illinois residents will need a certain type of ID in order to fly domestically.

The U.S. government will require who all those who fly within the country to use either a valid U.S. passport or a Real ID to board a plane starting May 7.

With the deadline fast approaching, the number of people looking to book appointments with the Illinois Secretary of State's office is growing.

Such appointments are filling up "super fast," Secretary of State officials told NBC Chicago.

For those who have yet to get a Real ID, you may have plenty of questions - including how much one costs. The fee for a Real ID is $30 - the same as a regular driver's license in Illinois.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said last year that his office was stepping up efforts to ensure that residents get REAL ID-compliant identification prior to the May 2025 deadline, but acknowledged there are "tremendous concerns" about what will happen as the deadline arrives.

“We feel pressure ... Our facilities will swell up, and it will be a problem if people don’t get out and get their REAL ID’s," he said at the time.

According to state data, as of Dec. 31, 2024, the office has issued 3,295,078 Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses and state IDs. This represents just 25.34% of all currently valid driver’s license and state IDs.

How to get a Real ID

The website for Secretary of State's office notes that new appointments are made available daily at 6:30 a.m. so booking one early can help. Appointments can be scheduled here.

You can also get a Real ID at the 2025 Chicago Auto Show at the McCormick Place next month - without an appointment.

Planning to get your Real ID soon? Find a checklist of everything you need to bring here.

Running from Feb. 8-17, the Chicago Auto Show is once again offering residents the ability to receive their Real IDs with proper documentation at the event's Secretary of State booth.