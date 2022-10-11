The QB School Dismantles the Bears' Offensive Line on One Play

The QB School dismantles the Bears' offensive line originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields admitted after Sunday's loss to the Vikings he's feeling more comfortable in the pocket, and he's developed a calm in the game.

However, the offensive line is providing hardly any support to help contribute to that feeling.

Check out this breakdown by JT O'Sullivan, host of The QB School YouTube channel, to see the argument he makes for Fields' lack of opportunity to develop with the Bears' offensive line.

LOL pass pro for Justin Fields on a 4th down.

Hard to make up for the LT, LG, and C all being wrong.

Almost impossible to play QB like this.

Crazy impressive JF just says 2 middle fingers, I'll do it myself.

HELP this dude out!#DaBears

QBSPC only.

"The center [Sam Mustipher] looks like he doesn't know that we're playing tackle football," O'Sullivan remarks.

In this play, the pass protection is completely lost.

The funny thing about it is this – the Vikings only brought a four-man rush. While seeing Fields duck and dive the defense, you would have thought the Vikings brought the heat with a blitz.

Mustipher, Lucas Patrick and Braxton Jones are all lost and confused during this play. Despite the sayings about solid individual performances for the offensive line this season, overall they have to be one of the worst units in the league.

Unfortunately, Fields is becoming a larger-than-deserved scapegoat for the Bears' insufficiencies on offense this season. However, a lot of the blame should be going toward the army around him.

Yes, Fields has had his plethora of errors this season. But, that's to come with a second-year player as well as the rest of the team. But, no one is in the wrong more consistently than the offensive line and the wide receiver core.

Is it time to start making moves before the expected high-spending offseason?

