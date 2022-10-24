Prince

‘The Prince Experience' Concert, Exhibit Is Coming to Chicago

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

Prince
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File

Chicago will host a two-in-one immersive experience celebrating the iconic life of Prince.

"The Prince Experience" is slated to unfold Nov. 2 at a venue that will be unveiled a day before the show.

The event will feature 10 multisensory spaces detailing the creative life and work of the "Purple Rain" artist. Throughout the museum-like space, fans can groove on the dance floor and snap pictures.

Visitors can even give producing a spin by mixing Prince's 1984 funk-rock hit “Let’s Go Crazy.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sofar Sounds, the music entertainment company behind the experience, will wrap the event with a concert highlighting Prince's most famous pieces.

Three artists will play a mix of originals and songs from the "The Purple One." The lineup will remain a secret up until the very moment the musical guests take the stage, which is a surprise Sofar Sounds runs with all of its events.

The experience will kick off at 5 p.m. and pan out across three hours, giving fans plenty of time to cycle through the rooms as many times as they want.

Local

L'Oreal 32 mins ago

Woman Claims Hair Straightener Caused Uterine Cancer, Files Lawsuit in Chicago

2022 Election Endorsement Guide 46 mins ago

Endorsement Guide for the 2022 Illinois General Election

Tickets cost $60 and are available now here.

This article tagged under:

Princemusicconcertchicago concertsconcerts in chicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us