‘The Prince Experience' Concert, Exhibit Is Coming to Chicago

Chicago will host a two-in-one immersive experience celebrating the iconic life of Prince.

"The Prince Experience" is slated to unfold Nov. 2 at a venue that will be unveiled a day before the show.

The event will feature 10 multisensory spaces detailing the creative life and work of the "Purple Rain" artist. Throughout the museum-like space, fans can groove on the dance floor and snap pictures.

Visitors can even give producing a spin by mixing Prince's 1984 funk-rock hit “Let’s Go Crazy.”

Sofar Sounds, the music entertainment company behind the experience, will wrap the event with a concert highlighting Prince's most famous pieces.

Three artists will play a mix of originals and songs from the "The Purple One." The lineup will remain a secret up until the very moment the musical guests take the stage, which is a surprise Sofar Sounds runs with all of its events.

The experience will kick off at 5 p.m. and pan out across three hours, giving fans plenty of time to cycle through the rooms as many times as they want.

Tickets cost $60 and are available now here.