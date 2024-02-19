A live version of ‘The Price is Right' is coming to Chicago next month

Fans of "The Price is Right" will soon have a chance to experience a live version of the show in Chicago.

The interactive show titled "The Price Is Right - Live Stage Show," will take place at the Chicago Theater next month and give audience members "the chance to play the world's longest running gameshow live on stage!"

Just like the hit show, contestants will be selected from the audience and will have a chance to win appliances, vacations or, yes, even new cars. Those selected will play classic games from the television show, including Cliffhanger and the Big Wheel.

"And don't worry if you're not picked because everyone in the audience is still in for a shot at some prizes, with random names being drawn out of the hat throughout the show," the performance's description reads.

The show will be hosted by Todd Newton.

Two performances are slated for March 2, with tickets starting as low as $45.

"The Price is Right" is TV's longest-running game show, in which contestants compete by guessing the prices of merchandise to win money and glitzy "showcase" prizes. The premise requires contestants to bid as close to the actual retail price of the item without going over.

Details on the Chicago events can be found here.