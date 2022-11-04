The Powerball Jackpot Just Hit $1.6B — Largest Amount in US History Ahead of Next Drawing

You thought it was big before? Now it's big. Really, really big. In fact, it's the largest jackpot in history.

According to a press release from Powerball on Thursday, the largest Powerball jackpot won in history topped out at $1.586 billion, in January of 2016. Lucky winning tickets were sold in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Now, it's even higher than that.

The next drawing, scheduled for Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CST, is worth a whopping $1.6 billion, according to Powerball.com. That amount sets the world record for the largest jackpot in U.S. history, surpassing the jackpot for all games, lottery officials said on Friday.

And while no one won the $1.2 billion jackpot Wednesday, 7.2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $74.9 million, Powerball states. Among those winners were 12 tickets in Illinois worth $50,000 or more.

If the Saturday's drawing does not see a winner, "it will tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner," Powerball says.

"The longest jackpot run in Powerball history ended on Oct. 4, 2021, when a ticket in California won a $699.8 million jackpot on the 41st drawing."

If you're hoping to win the the pot and take the cash option, you'll only get $782.4 million. The $1.6 billion option is only available if the winner chooses a 29-year annuity option.

But according to lottery officials, most winners choose the cash. Earlier this year, a $1.34 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines. The winners, who have chosen to remain anonymous, selected the cash prize.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. During a Powerball drawing, five white balls are drawn, each containing a number from 1 to 69, along one with red Powerball, which contains a number from 1 to 26.

In order to win the jackpot, a player must match all five numbers and the Powerball number. And according to Lotto America, the odds are incredibly steep, at 1 in 292,201,338.

Lucky Numbers vs. "Quick Picks"

Many people play the lotto with “lucky numbers” – combinations of birthdays, dates, phone numbers, digits that come to them in dreams, and more.

While some select their own lotto numbers, others play Quick Picks, which are numbers that are randomly generated by machines.

Chances of winning the lotto between playing quick picks or selecting your own numbers are both equal.

“Around 70 to 80 percent of Powerball players use Quick Pick tickets, and the same percentage of winning entries are Quick Picks,” one report said. “This shows that regardless of whether players choose to select their own numbers or not, the odds of winning remain the same.”

Despite having equal odds, both options have their pros and cons.

Playing Quick Pick is the fastest way to play, but leaves the possibility open for repeat numbers and combinations.

Selecting your own numbers, on the other hand, gives you complete control over your numbers.

Do You Need to Match All 6 Numbers to Win a Payout?

While players can win a payout in nine different ways, only the grand prize jackpot can be won by matching six numbers.

Players can win various payouts from one, two, three, four, or five matched numbers. That prize increases if the Powerball number is matched.

Here's a Powerball Payout breakdown:

5 numbers matched: $1 million (1 in 11,688,054 odds)

4 numbers matched + Powerball: $50,000 (1 in 913,129 odds)

4 numbers matched: $100 (1 in 36,525 odds)

3 numbers matched + Powerball: $100 (1 in 14,494 odds)

3 numbers matched: $7 (1 in 580 odds)

2 numbers matched + Powerball: $7 (1 in 701 odds)

1 number matched + Powerball: $4 (1 in 92 odds)

Powerball matched: $4 (1 in 38 odds)

Players also have the option of adding a "Power Play" to their ticket, which is an additional cost but can increase the amount of money you win if you get a match.

When is the Next Powerball Drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, Nov. 5. at 9:59 p.m. CST. It is currently worth $1.6 billion.

Powerball drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.