The Powerball Jackpot is Now Back Down in the Millions. When is the Next Drawing?

First, the Powerball jackpot hit $1.2 billion.

Then, after no one matched all six numbers, it increased to $1.5 billion. But that drawing went-grand-prize-winner-less, too, so up it went for Monday's drawing -- to $1.9 billion.

But eight minutes after the winning numbers of the historic $1.9 billion Powerball drawing were scheduled to be revealed, lottery officials made an announcement.

"Tonight’s Powerball drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols," The California Lottery tweeted. "Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur."

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors," the statement went on to say. "Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available. Thank you for your patience"

But after a 10-hour long delay, the winning numbers were released. And shortly after that, officials shared that a winning jackpot ticket -- which had ballooned to $2.04 billion overnight due to last minute tickets purchases -- had been sold in California.

Now, the jackpot has settled back down in the millions ahead of the next drawing.

According to the Powerball website, the jackpot for the next drawing, scheduled for Wednesday at 9:59 p.m. CST, is worth an estimated $20 million. But that's only if a the player of a winning ticket takes a 29-year annuity. If a winner takes the cash, the total comes to $9.8 million.

And remember -- while six matching numbers will score you the jackpot, hitting the grand prize isn't the only way to win some money.

Read More: 13 Winning Powerball Tickets Worth $750,000 Total Sold in Illinois

You Don't Need to Match All Six Numbers to Win a Payout

Players can win various payouts from one, two, three, four, or five matched numbers. That prize increases if the Powerball number is matched.

Here's a Powerball Payout breakdown:

5 numbers matched: $1 million (1 in 11,688,054 odds)

4 numbers matched + Powerball: $50,000 (1 in 913,129 odds)

4 numbers matched: $100 (1 in 36,525 odds)

3 numbers matched + Powerball: $100 (1 in 14,494 odds)

3 numbers matched: $7 (1 in 580 odds)

2 numbers matched + Powerball: $7 (1 in 701 odds)

1 number matched + Powerball: $4 (1 in 92 odds)

Powerball matched: $4 (1 in 38 odds)

Players also have the option of adding a "Power Play" to their ticket, which is an additional cost but can increase the amount of money you win if you get a match.

When Do Powerball Drawings Take Place?

Powerball drawings are every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CST.