The Polar Express Train Ride at Chicago's Union Station Canceled Once Again

Chicago's popular Polar Express train ride won't take place this holiday season.

According to a message on the Union Station Polar Express train ride website, a "systemwide shortage of railroad personnel" has left the station with "not enough certified operating crews available to run our trains this season."

"We understand this is an important experience for families and will do everything we can to return to Chicago in 2023," the message stated.

Aamtrak said that while it has "enjoyed operating The Polar Express trains in Chicago the last few years," the rail company is looking ahead to future holiday seasons.

"Until we have sufficient train crews to operate this private charter service in addition to our scheduled trains, we must give staffing priority to our public services, particularly during the holiday season," a statement from the company read.

The cancellation marks a continuation of multiple disruptions to the popular holiday event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the Chicago cancellation, organizers urged people to check for other similar events happening in the area.

The Fox River Trolley Museum will continue its rides this year, however the event is already sold out, according to its website. Another Polar Express event in Monticello, Illinois, goes on sale this weekend.