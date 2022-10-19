The Orionids Meteor Shower is Expected to Peak This Weekend. Here's How to Get The Best View

Each October, the Orionids meteor shower appears over the night sky, peaking in the later parts of the month with up to 15 visible meteors every hour. The shower's peak is expected for this weekend, and getting a good look is easier than you might think.

According to NASA, the Orionids shower is active from late September through late November, but is expected to see its full peak on Friday, Oct. 21.

The meteors move at a startling speed of 148,000 miles per hour into Earth's atmosphere during the shower's activity.

At this speed, the meteors are known to leave glowing bits of debris in their path, appearing similar to an illuminated train that can appear for several seconds to minutes, according to NASA.

The meteors are visible during the hours after midnight, though your best bet is to find a spot away from light pollution and come prepared with a sleeping bag or blanket for the best views.

According to NASA, lying on your back with your feet facing southeast and taking in the dark sky for about 30 minutes allows your eyes to adjust to the darkness and meteors will become visible.

The showers are visible until dawn during peak activity, so there's plenty of time to get a peak if you're away from street lights or a city.

The meteors that will be visible in this shower originated from comet 1P/Halley, which also spark the Eta Aquarids meteor shower in May.

Comet Halley orbits the sun once every 76 years, and was last seen by casual observers in 1986. The comet will not enter the inner solar system again until 2061.