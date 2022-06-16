The Original Rainbow Cone

The Original Rainbow Cone to Give Away Free Rainbow Cones on Father's Day

Whether you're celebrating Father's Day, Juneteenth or Pride Month, Rainbow Cone is leaving out no one this Sunday.

Iconic Chicago treat The Original Rainbow Cone is treating all dads to a free rainbow cone Sunday, June 19 any of the city's five locations in honor of Father's Day, the restaurant said in a media release.

The five locations can be found here:

  • Beverly - 9233 S Western Ave.
  • Lombard - 498 E Roosevelt Rd.
  • Darien - 7417 S Cass Ave.
  • Lakemoor - 31500 US Hwy 12.
  • Skokie - 3754 W Touhy Ave.
According to the website, Rainbow Cone began in 1926. Their signature cone featured five flavors -- Chicago, Strawberry, Palmer House, Pistachio and Orange Sherbet -- that "were sliced (not scooped)" into one cone.

