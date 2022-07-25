Photos: The O'Jays and Isley Brothers Chicago Show

After more than 60 years of electrifying people all over the world, the legendary R&B Soul group The O’Jays, which embarked on their final tour earlier this year, performed for the last time in Chicago. 

The tour is being billed as the “Last Stop On The Love Train." The amazing double bill of The O’Jays and The Isley Brothers was performed in front of a sold-out crowd at Arie Crown Theatre. Fans were treated to a heavy hits-packed performance from both acts. 

Throughout their career, The O’Jays have achieved 10 Gold albums, 9 Platinum albums, and 10 #1 hits. The O’Jays were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.

Here's a glimpse at the performance in photos:

