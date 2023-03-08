‘The Office' Reunion Bringing Several of the Hit Show's Stars to Chicago's Navy Pier Next Month

If you love "The Office" so much that you're afraid of how much you love it, you're going to want to be in Chicago next month as the largest reunion of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company employees is slated to take place.

Several main cast members will be heading to Navy Pier in April to take part in a fan convention for the hit sitcom called “The Reunion.”

“If ‘The Office’ is your favorite show, this is the place to be,” said Arnold Cuervo, co-founder of the event. “This is your Disney World.”

The two-day event will be held on April 22 and April 23 at the Navy Pier Festival Hall to celebrate the show, which aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013 and is now streaming on Peacock.

Fans will be able to get autographs and take photos with up to nearly 30 cast members, including Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin Malone), Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer), Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton), Oscar Nunez (Oscar Martinez), Paul Lieberstein (Toby Flenderson), Andy Buckley (David Wallace) and many more.

Professional photo ops include a group picture with the main cast members in attendance. Immersive photos give fans the opportunity to take a picture with Wilson alongside Dwight’s car, a maroon Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. No word on if Mose will make a cameo.

Fans can also pose for photos while recreating memorable scenes from the show, like when Michael Scott hit Meredith with his car (with the fan sitting in the driver’s seat and Kate Flannery sprawled across the hood of a PT Cruiser), and a “Suck It!” music session with David Wallace (featuring a drum set, keyboard and Andy Buckley wearing his branded yellow sweatshirt used in the show).

“Some of the best moments from the show will come to life,“ Cuervo said.

Cosplay is encouraged, giving fans the opportunity to dress up as their favorite character. But remember, identity theft is a crime.

A Dundie Awards ceremony will be held to give out trophies for best cosplay and other categories. Fans can take part in an Office-style mockumentary interview with a recreated conference-room backdrop, compete in events from the “Beach Games” episode like a sumo suit battle and even take a seat at Michael Scott’s desk while holding a “World’s Best Boss” mug.

A 625-square foot inflatable replica of the Dunder Mifflin office building will also be on display. There will even be panel discussions, a trivia contest and a Saturday night comedy show.

Tickets are available at Reunioncon.com.

The event is being hosted by the same people who put together "Dunder Con" in New Jersey last August. But the Chicago event will reunite even more cast members.

Mike Gavin A fan at last year's convention for "The Office" in New Jersey meets actor Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone in the show. Credit: Mike Gavin

“I know how many ‘The Office’ fans are in that area, and it’s a very central, easy-to-get-to area,” Cuervo said of Chicago. “People make the drive for ‘The Office.’ It’s exciting to see the love and adoration that people have for the show.”

Other guest stars from the show who are scheduled to appear include David Koechner (Todd Packer), Catherine Tate (Nellie Bertram), Bobby Ray Shafer (Bob Vance, Vance Refrigeration), Kelen Coleman (Isabel Poreba) and Blake Robbins and Tug Coker (the Halpert brothers).

“I know a lot of people don’t want to meet their heroes,” Cuervo said. “But I can tell you from experience that everyone on ‘The Office’ that I’ve met thus far has been absolutely worth meeting.”