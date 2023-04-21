Identity theft is not a joke -- and neither is "The Office" Reunion, an interactive fan convention coming to Chicago this weekend.

According to convention organizers, "The Reunion," taking place at Navy Pier Saturday and Sunday, is the largest cast reunion of the NBC hit television show "The Office" assembled under one roof. It will feature at least 25 cast members from the show, along with "The Office themed games, trivia, activities and more.

ThCourtesy The Reunion Fan Convention

"ReunionCon" will also feature opportunities for fans to meet some of the actors, many of whom have local connections.

Rainn Wilson, who played fan-favorite "Dwight Schrute," is a graduate of New Trier High School in suburban Winnetka. Wilson will be in attendance Saturday, convention officials say.

Also attending will be south side native Leslie David Baker, who played "Stanley Hudson" and "Meredith Palmer," played by Kate Flannery, who began her career at Second City in Chicago.

Tickets for the two-day event are currently on sale, and begin at $49.99.

Here's an overview of which cast members are attending. A full list can be found here.

