‘The Notebook' Musical to Make World Premiere on Chicago Stage

"The Notebook: A New Musical" will make its world premiere on the stage of Chicago Shakespeare Theater in spring 2022.

Based on the best-selling novel and film, "The Notebook" will run on the Navy Pier theater from March 15 through April 24, according to Chicago Shakespeare.

The musical's creative team comes from a number of esteemed previous productions, featuring music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson. Bekah Brunstetter, who is best known for writing and producing NBC's "This is Us," wrote the playwright for "The Notebook."

“The concept of unending devotion and love wrapped up in memory and family is something very close to my own personal life," Michaelson said. "The story sings to me so perfectly."

Broadway director Michael Greif, who directed "Dear Evan Hansen," Next to Normal," and "Rent," is also part of the team, as well as director Schele Williams, best known for "Aida" and "Motown and Musical."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The story of Allie and Noah takes place during a southern summer, when a mill-worker and debutante find themselves fighting for love despite difference which pull them apart, the release said.

Tickets have not yet gone on sale for the musical.