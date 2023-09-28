The New York Times highlights these 6 restaurants in recent '36 Hours in Chicago'

As part of their "36 Hours" series, the New York Times visited Chicago for the first time since 2018 to share recommendations of food and leisure across The Windy City.

Though recommendations of Chicago's many world-class museums and miles of scenic trails are expected (and given), the restaurant recommendations always catch an eye, due to the city's expansive and constantly evolving culinary scene.

In their 36-hour visit to Chicago, the New York Times shared recommendations for six different restaurants across the city to visit in a short trip.

Highlighting a wine bar, a cocktail lounge and a diner as part of their recommendations, the guide aims to give a visitor an ample sampling of the seemingly endless options Chicago has to offer.

Here's a look at the six establishments highlighted by the NYT:

Le Midi Wine - 2108 West Division Street: Described as a wine bar with a European feel offering small plates and bottles to go.

Rose Mary - 932 West Fulton Street: Hailed as a highlight of the bustling Fulton Market, Rose Mary was honored for its Croatian wines, pastas and seafood.

After - 1338 West Fulton Street: A cocktail lounge praised for an extensive drink menu and late-night bites, After also received acclaim for its decor.

Roux - 1055 East 55th Street: A new eatery highlighting southern staples, this Hyde Park diner was honored for both its menu and proximity to the University of Chicago.

The Lunchroom - 200 East Chestnut Street: Lauded as a quiet lunch spot in the busy Gold Coast, The Lunchroom offers a wide variety of cuisines for a midday bite.

Kie-Gol-Lanee - 5004 North Sheridan Road: While Chicago is home to a wide variety of Mexican cuisine, this Uptown spot earned high marks for its take on Oaxacan cuisine.

While those recommendations cap off the 2023 visit, here's a look at what stood out about Chicago to the NYT back in 2018, their previous visit during the "36 Hours" series.