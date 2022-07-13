Chicago's Museum of Ice Cream Opens This Weekend

Chicago's new Museum of Ice Cream opens on Saturday, July 16 -- just in time for National Ice Cream Day on Sunday.

According to the organizers, visitors will learn about the history of ice cream through an experience sprinkled with fun facts and one-of-a-kind interactive exhibits created exclusively for the city.

A cookie carousel, funhouse mirror maze, the iconic Chicago (jelly) bean, and other attractions will be featured at the dessert-themed museum.

Dessert stations will be offered for children where ice cream hotdogs and shaved ice, as well as seasonal treats, will be given out. Adults will also have the opportunity to sip on signature pink cocktails.

For dietary restrictions, vegan and allergen-free treat alternatives will be available.

The museum will also have 56 feet long sprinkle pool open to the public from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 17 in Pioneer Court, adjacent to The Shops at Tribune Tower.

The museum is located at 435 North Michigan Ave.

Ticket information can be found here.