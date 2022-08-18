girl and the goat

The Most Photo-Worthy Restaurant in Illinois is in Chicago, According to New Yelp Ranking

According to Yelp, it has been photographed by reviewers 15,852 times, the fourth-most photographed restaurant on the list

A Chicago restaurant has been deemed the most "photo-worthy" eatery in Illinois by Yelp.

The review website released a list of the most photo-worthy restaurants in each state Thursday ahead of World Photography Day.

The list looked at reviews across the site and the number of images posted about each restaurant.

In Illinois, the most photographed restaurant was Chicago's Girl and the Goat.

The Chicago staple was founded by former Top Chef starlet and James Beard award-winner Stephanie Izard and is considered one of the city's most celebrated restaurants.

According to Yelp, it has been photographed by reviewers 15,852 times, the fourth-most photographed restaurant on the list.

The only restaurants to top the number of images were Bacchanal Buffet in Las Vegas, Bottega Louie in Los Angeles and Marugame Udon in Honolulu.

See the full list here.

