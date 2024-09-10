Chicago Restaurants

The ‘most expensive martini in the US' is at a restaurant in Chicago. Here's how much it costs

The martini is expected to say on the menu at Adalina "indefinitely"

A martini typically comes with an olive. But what about a smoked tomato -- or a diamond necklace?

That's what you'll find on the menu at a popular Chicago restaurant, and it comes with a hefty price tag.

The "Marrow Martini," a martini served up with a diamond tennis necklace, is now on the menu at Italian restaurant Adalina, located at 12 N. State Street in Chicago, according to a press release.

With a price tag of $13,000, it's the "most expensive martini in the U.S.," the release said.

The diamond-studded cocktail is part of a collaboration between the restaurant and Marrow Fine, the jewelry shop located just beneath it, the release said.

The pairing features a martini and a piece of jewelry -- a 9.00ctw diamond tennis necklace, with 150 diamonds in 14k gold, paired with a "smoked heirloom tomato mezcal martini" created by Adalina's Colin Hofer, who in 2022 was named "Sommelier of the Year" by the Michelin Guide, the release said.

Marrow Fine's founder Jillian Sassone in the release said she suspects the pairing will "make for a few very memorable evenings."

Photos of the cocktail show a glittering, golden martini, with a red tomato and diamond necklace inside and a smoking cloche above.

The martini appeared similar in nature to "The Mezcaltini," -- a $150 drink currently on the cocktail menu at Adalina, featuring Clase Azu Regional Mexcal, Clarified tomato water, lemon basil olive olive and Maldon salt. A spokesperson didn't immediately provide a list of ingredients for the "Marrow Martini."

As of Sept. 9, the drink was on Adalina's menu, a spokesperson said. It's expected to remain on Adalina's menu "indefinitely," a spokesperson added.

