The Latest on Cubs Starter Kyle Hendricks' Shoulder Injury

By Tim Stebbins

The latest on Kyle Hendricks’ shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Kyle Hendricks is “feeling good,” according to Cubs president Jed Hoyer, but has not started throwing after missing the end of the 2022 season with a right shoulder injury.

“He hasn't started actively throwing at this point,” Hoyer said. “He’s gonna try to have a normal offseason. 

“I know talking to him, he has extensive goals this offseason about not only trying to get back to where he was, but also to continue to try to get better.”

Hendricks went on the injured list in July with the shoulder issue — which began bothering him in June — and was working his way back when an MRI revealed a capsular tear.

He turned his attention in August to getting fully healthy for 2023, with the hope being to begin a throwing program by the end of the season.

Hendricks could be the last remaining player from 2016 on the Cubs next season, with Willson Contreras headed to free agency and the team moving on from Jason Heyward.

He struggled on the mound in 2022, finishing with a career-worst 4.80 ERA in 16 starts, coming off a 4.77 ERA in 2021 (32 starts).

“I have all the confidence in the world that he'll do everything he can to be the pitcher he has been for us since 2014,” Hoyer said.

“But obviously, there is a level of uncertainty with anyone that misses the second half of the season.”

