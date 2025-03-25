Chicago Things to Do

The largest water park in Illinois has an opening date for 2025

By NBC Chicago Staff

It might not feel like it just yet, but Illinois water park season is on the horizon.

Raging Waves, the state's largest water park, has an opening date for the 2025 summer season, according to the park's website. The 58-acre water park, located at 4000 N. Bridge St., in Yorkville, will open on May 24 and remain open through Sept. 7.

According to officials, the water park features more than 32 waterslides, a lazy river, a wave pool, kiddie areas, and more.

Single-day tickets that allow you to go any given day at the park start at $62.99, according to the park's website. Parking costs vary, but prepaid parking is available for $20. Season passes also vary, but start at $81.99 for unlimited visits.

There will be some new elements to the park this year, the park announced. Those include:

  • A new LED video screen two stories tall and as wide as a tennis court will be added to the back wall of the Barrier Reef Wave Pool. The screen will show sports, movies, music videos and more.
  • The park will offer more tubes and family rafts at multiple slides to help lines move faster
  • New special events will be hosted throughout the season for families and adults
  • Multiple new VIP cabanas are being constructed, along with an exclusive cabana check-in counter
  • More lockers will be added across multiple locations
  • New landscaping and walkway improvements
  • New audio system to boost sound quality
  • New food & beverage offerings will include gourmet popcorn, churro ice cream sundaes and frozen cocktails
  • New, shaded group picnic pavilions with an adjacent volleyball/activities area will be added for catered groups of 50 to 500-plus

Here's a sneak peek into what Raging Waves looks like.

