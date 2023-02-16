The ‘Largest Movie Screen in Illinois' Is Currently Being Built in a Chicago Suburb

Although some movie theaters across the Chicago area are closing their doors, others are opening -- including one in a Chicago suburb, where the largest movie screen in Illinois is currently under construction.

According to a press release, a "Super EMX" auditorium is being built inside a former Randall 15 Imax theater, located about 44 miles west of Chicago.

The venue, the release says, is "currently being renovated and will be completely transformed into a luxurious and upscale movie theatre" that will soon become the "Emagine Batavia" theatre.

Measuring at over 96 feet wide, the Super EMX auditorium will contain the "largest Cinemascope screen in the state," and be designed to host "Hollywood 'tent pole' films," officials say.

"The 4K laser-projected image will be paired with a Dolby Atmos® immersive sound system with 70 channels of sound to create the most remarkable moviegoing experience in the marketplace today," the release continues.

In addition to the Super EMX auditorium, the theater is slated to include 11 additional auditoriums and two private screening rooms, all featuring "luxury heated recliners and cuddle chairs," the release says.

Installation of the theater began Wednesday, and renovations are set to be completed in 2023, officials say.

The Randall 15 IMAX was purchased by Emagine in 2020, the release states, along with other midwestern theaters, including locations in Saginaw, MI, Noblesville, IN and Portage, IN.