The Joffrey Ballet's Nutcracker Opens Saturday at Lyric Opera House

Performances run through Dec. 26.

Cheryl Mann

The Joffrey Ballet's seasonal performance of The Nutcracker is back — and this year, it'll have its first-ever season at the historic Lyric Opera House in Chicago.

From choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, the reimagined ballet set to Tchaikovsky’s classic score relocates Marie and her immigrant family to the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893.

It opens as young Marie and her mother, a sculptress creating the Fair’s iconic Statue of the Republic, host a festive Christmas Eve celebration. After a surprise visit from the mysterious Great Impresario, creator of the Fair, Marie embarks on a whirlwind adventure with the Nutcracker Prince through a dreamlike World’s Fair.

Featuring live music performed by the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Scott Speck, Music Director of The Joffrey Ballet, performances open Dec. 4 and run through Dec. 26.

Some days have matinees and evening performances. Ticket prices vary based on seating section and dates.

