The Harvest Moon Will Illuminate the Sky Tonight. Here's What to Know About the Celestial Event

Chicagoans, get ready to send your eyes to the sky, as September's full moon will rise to the celestial stage Saturday evening.

While the moon is not considered a "super moon," the astronomical treasure, dubbed as the "Harvest Moon," is still something to marvel at.

The moon first popped up Friday night. It will linger on the horizon throughout Saturday before fading out from view Sunday, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

What makes the "Harvest Moon" unique is the fact that the moonrise comes very soon after sunset, bringing an abundance of light with it throughout the evening.

Whereas other months have their own specific full moons, the months of September and October actually share a pair of names, depending on which month sees its maximum illumination occur closest to the autumnal equinox.

This year, the fall equinox will fall Sept. 22, meaning that the Sept. 10 full moon is closest to that date.

As a result, September’s full moon is known as the “Harvest Moon,” according to Alder Planetarium.

In some situations, the first full moon of October actually falls closer to the equinox, which would make it the “Harvest Moon” for that given year, according to the almanac.

The full moon further from the equinox is then known as the “Corn Moon,” according to the almanac and the planetarium.

Several other celestial shows are expected in the coming weeks, including “Chicagohenge,” which will take place on the day of the autumnal equinox. Jupiter will also be visible for a good chunk of the month, according to astronomers.