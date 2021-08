Located in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, Rose Mary, one of the city's newest restaurants, is the project of "Top Chef" Champion Joe Flamm, who most recently ran the kitchen at Spiaggia in the Gold Coast.

Rose Mary combines Italian and Croatian cultures, and according to our Food Guy, Steve Dolinsky, the two have more in common than one may think.

More information about the restaurant can be found here.