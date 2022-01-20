The Food Guy: Quaint Lake View Restaurant Known for Canadian-Inspired Cuisine

With just 35 seats, the dining room at Dear Margaret in Lake View can't help but feel cozy.

Add warm lighting, a thoughtful wine list and a menu inspired by the chef’s Canadian childhood around the Great Lakes, and you’ve got a neighborhood restaurant worthy of multiple visits, according to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky.

Here's where you can go:

Dear Margaret

2965 N. Lincoln Ave.

People are encouraged to call 773-360-8213 to make reservations for parties of more than four people.

Reservations of four people or less should be made here.