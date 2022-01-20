the food guy

The Food Guy: Quaint Lake View Restaurant Known for Canadian-Inspired Cuisine

By Steve Dolinsky

With just 35 seats, the dining room at Dear Margaret in Lake View can't help but feel cozy.

Add warm lighting, a thoughtful wine list and a menu inspired by the chef’s Canadian childhood around the Great Lakes, and you’ve got a neighborhood restaurant worthy of multiple visits, according to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Here's where you can go:

Dear Margaret

Local

edison park 11 mins ago

Man Killed in Edison Park Hit-and-Run

University of Wisconsin 38 mins ago

Wisconsin Fan Removed from Basketball Game at Northwestern After Making Racist Gestures

2965 N. Lincoln Ave.

People are encouraged to call 773-360-8213 to make reservations for parties of more than four people.

Reservations of four people or less should be made here.

This article tagged under:

the food guyfood guydear margaret
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us