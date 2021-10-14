the food guy

The Food Guy: Longstanding Chocolatier Uses Old World Techniques

For the last hundred years, the third Saturday in October has been known as Sweetest Day, mostly in the Midwest.

The holiday was started by a candy company employee in Cleveland as a way to show kindness. And when there's sweets, there's usually chocolate involved.

So, this week, NBC 5's Food Guy, Steve Dolinsky, decided to visit Evanston where he encountered a Belgian-trained chocolatier who is known for making homemade treats using old world techniques.

Here's where you can go to taste the delectable sweets:

Belgian Chocolatier Piron

509 Main St., Evanston

847-864-5504

