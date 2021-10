There aren't too many salumerias in Chicago - European-inspired shops where you can pick up cured meats, aged cheeses and pack a picnic.

But a new shop near the California stop on the CTA Blue Line has an ambitious kitchen that not only smokes, roasts and cures meat, it also cooks with Midwestern ingredients.

NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky stopped by the quaint business.

Here's where you can go:

Lardon

2200 N. California Ave.

773-697-4444