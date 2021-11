Downtown LaGrange has plenty of options to grab a bite, including a new establishment - Milk Money Brewing - where the food rises to the level of the beers.

From a southern-influenced spinach dip with pimento cheese and braised greens to a Sicilian pizza, the restaurant tackles more than just sandwiches.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here’s where you can go:

Milk Money Brewing

75 S. La Grange Rd., La Grange

708-582-6030