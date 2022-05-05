The Food Guy: Korean Cuisine

May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky is really getting into the spirit. Every Thursday this month, he is featuring a different cuisine from some of his favorite places.
First up - Korean cuisine.
Korean culture is all about the food, and Dolinsky says he has been a fan of it for years. He used to have to go to Lawrence Avenue for kalbi and kimchi, but these days, the suburbs are where it’s at.
Watch the video above for places you should go and some recommended dishes.
Here are the featured restaurants:
Jeon Ju
5707 Dempster St., Morton Grove
Local
847-470-0066
243 W. Golf Rd., Schaumburg
847-519-1717
Chicago
401 N. Milwaukee Ave.
312-243-3344
3752 W. Lawrence Ave.
773-604-8183
5744 N. California Ave.
773-728-8001