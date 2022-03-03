the food guy

The Food Guy: Indian Cuisine With a Twist

Wazwan along Division Street in the Wicker Park neighborhood isn't your typical Indian restaurant.

That's because the driving force behind it isn't interested in old clichés, according to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky.

“The goal is to talk about the collaboration that’s happened in between the South Asian countries and the sub-continent like India and the Philippines, and Indian and Indonesia,” said chef and owner Zubair Mohajir.

Mohajir, a French-trained chef, also owns and operates the Coach House, a separate venture located in the back of the restaurant where he experiments with tasting menus on the weekends. A number of dishes are available at Wazwan including a tandoori chicken sandwich, mushroom korma and vada pav, which is made up of potato croquettes.

Wazwan also has a couple of specials every week plus one rotating dessert. The restaurant is bring your own beer, although non-alcoholic drinks are available if you forget to bring your own alcoholic beverages.

Here's where you can go:

Wazwan

1742 W. Division St.

708-369-9564

