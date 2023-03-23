The Food Guy: Honeypie in Edgewater

For some people, dessert is the best part of the meal. Sometimes, that means pie is involved.

NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky has his favorites, including a pie shop that started in Milwaukee, but moved to Edgewater a couple of years ago. I’ve always loved Hoosier Mama Pie Company and Bang Bang Pie, but after a recent visit to Edgewater, I realized there’s yet another pie shop worth shouting about.

After a burger and a beer from Edgewater’s Beard and Belly, you might have room for dessert. Honeypie is here for you. The owners of the bar and restaurant loved the Milwaukee-based pie shop so much, they reached out.

“We decided to partner up so we could bring Honeypie’s pies down to Chicago, so we opened up the restaurant and the bakery with two storefronts,” said Andrew Barbera, the co-owner.

“We do fresh-baked cream pies and fruit pies every day, along with treats like salted chocolate brownies, chocolate chip cookies.”

The stand mixer gets a workout whipping heavy cream into a light and airy topping for many of their creations. Key lime is popular, but so is a straightforward chocolate cream.

“Our pies are kind of modeled after 1950s, 1960s old school housewife sort of pies – really simple. Graham cracker crust for the cream pies, kind of crumbles as you cut into it, with a layer of custard cream and then fresh whipped cream on top,” he said.

They’ll occasionally push the envelope with a unique take on something like lemon chiffon, and instead use Meyer lemons for both the filling as well as the topping.

Meanwhile, fruit pies take a different approach. Here, strawberries, raspberries and blueberries are the stars, and below them…

“Really simple, just a butter dough, classic pie crust, nice and flaky and delicious,” said Barbera.

Meanwhile, on top: brown sugar, flour, oats and cinnamon.

“We do a nice, sweet, simple streusel topping that crumbles on top,” he said.

Barbera says the big pie events tend to be later in the year – Thanksgiving of course – but also Mother’s Day, so it’s never too early to think about what kind of dessert you’re going to having.

“It’s always a good time for pie,” said Barbera.

Honeypie Bake Shop

6155 N. Broadway

773-754-7429

Also mentioned:

Hoosier Mama Pie Co.

1618 ½ Chicago Ave.

312-243-4846

749 N. Chicago Ave., Evanston

847-868-8863

Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits

2051 N. California Ave.

773-276-8888