Some Chicago Thai restaurant choose not to play it safe with the usual noodle and curry dishes, but are instead committed to authentic cooking, according to NBC 5's Food Guy, Steve Dolinsky.

Here are some places you can visit to taste Thai cuisine similar to what you may find in Thailand:

JJ Thai Street Food

1715 W. Chicago Ave.

312-929-4435

Sweet Rice

1904 N. Western Ave.

773-661-2743

Aroy

4654 N. Damen Ave.

773-275-8360

In-On Thai

4651 N. Broadway

773-944-0114

Rainbow Thai Cuisine

4825 N. Western Ave.

773-754-7660