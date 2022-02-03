The Food Guy: Barbecue a Staple in Bronzeville

Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, the birthplace of Black History Month, is known for its unique style of barbecue.

Unlike Texas brisket and Carolina pork, with their slow, gentle smoking, Bronzeville is all about cooking hot links and rip tips directly over the heat - constantly taming the flames with a hose.

Such cuisine is available at Honey 1 BBQ, one of the area's notable barbecue spots.

Here's where you can go:

Honey 1 BBQ

746 E. 43rd St.

773-285-9455

More information on Shermann Thomas’ Neighborhood Tours of the historic community is available here.