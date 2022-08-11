“The Devil Wears Prada” Musical in Chicago: What to Know About the New Musical

The musical adapation of "The Devil Wears Prada" is now playing at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre, complete with a soundtrack composed by one of the greatest musicians of all time.

Following the plot of the 2006 film, the musical will center around Andy Sachs, an aspiring journalist who finds himself working for Miranda Priestly's fashion magazine.

The cast includes Beth Leavel as Miranda Priestly, Taylor Iman Jones as Andy Sachs, Javier Muñoz as Nigel Owens, and Megan Masako Haley as Emily Charlton.

"The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical" is written by Kate Wetherhead, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, choreographed by James Alsop, and will have a full soundtrack composed by Elton John.

"The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical" is set to run through Aug. 21.

Tickets and additional information can be found here.