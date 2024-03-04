The days are finally getting longer: Chicago will soon mark a milestone in the march toward spring

While it's technically still winter, you might not know it based on the recent unseasonable warmth.

Regardless, many are looking forward to brighter days and all things that come along with spring. A major sign in the shift toward warmer conditions will come next weekend as we "spring forward" and gain an hour of sunlight.

But that's not the only indication we'll see in the coming weeks.

Sunday, March 17, will mark the first sunset of 2024 past 7 p.m., according to the website Sunrise Sunset. While the time change is taken into account, the sun will be setting a little later each day as spring approaches.

And with a later sunrise, we'll also encounter warmer temperatures.

But you'll likely have to be patient.

It'll take another two months or so until we gain another full hour of sunlight. May 12th is when the sun will set at 8 p.m. for the first time of 2024.

The latest sunset of the year will come more than a month later - on June 24th. We'll see the sun go down at 8:30 p.m. that day -- and for the seven following days all the way until July 2.

Then we'll begin to see less sunlight each day as summer winds down and fall approaches.