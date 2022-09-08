The Day The Queen Came to Chicago: Photos From Elizabeth II's 1959 Visit

On July 6, 1959, as part of a larger 45-day trip through the Canadian provinces and four of the five Great Lakes, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip made a brief 14-hour visit to Chicago, the first visit by a reigning British monarch to the city.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Royal tour of Canada and The United States. The Queen and Duke pictured arriving in Chicago. 6th July 1959. (Photo by Freddie Reed/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Royal tour of Canada and The United States. The Queen and Duke take a ride in an electric car to drive through the International Chicago Trade Fair. 6th July 1959. (Photo by Freddie Reed/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)
(Original Caption) Riding through the city in the motorcade, Queen Elizabeth waves to the thousands of spectators on her arrival here 7/6/59. In center is Illinois Governor William G. Stratton. Next to the Governor is Chicago’s Mayor Richard Daley. It is the Queen’s first major stop on U.S. soil in her current tour and her first visit to Chicago.
(Original Caption) Chicago, Ill.: Parade up Michigan Boulevard for Queen Elizabeth. It was the Queen’s first major stop on U.S. soil in her current tour and her first visit to Chicago.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Royal tour of Canada and The United States. The Queen and Duke pictured in Chicago. 6th July 1959. (Photo by Freddie Reed/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Royal tour of Canada and The United States. The Queen pictured with Conrad Hilton arriving for a dinner in Chicago. 6th July 1959. (Photo by Freddie Reed/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II, monarch of Britain, attired for a summery day, stands with Gov. William G. Stratton, right, as she arrives in Chicago for a tour of the city, July 6, 1959. (AP Photo/J. Walter Green)
While adults enjoy the scene, sons and daughter of Mayor Richard Daley of Chicago, left, move into position to have their picture made with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, who seem willing enough, at reception for visiting royalty at Drake Hotel, July 6, 1959 in Chicago. (AP Photo/J.Walter Green)
Queen Elizabeth II hears her own voice while visiting the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, July 6, 1959. She spoke into the phone and immediately heard what she said. Maj. Lenox Lohr of the museum explains the process. Between Lohr and the Queen are Prince Philip and Canada’s Prime Minister John G. Diefenbaker. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)
Mayor Richard Daley, left, with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip view Chicago’s International Trade Fair, July 6, 1959. (AP Photo/Harry Hall)
The motorcade of Queen Elizabeth II with crowds lining the streets in the business district of Chicago, July 6, 1959. The Queen’s car is not visible in the photo.(AP Photo/Edward Kitch)
Pomp and circumstance and a flourish by Marine Corps band greet Queen Elizabeth II, July 6, 1959 at entrance to Chicago’s International Trade Fair. This was one of sites the Queen visited during all-day tour of city. (AP Photo/J. Walter Green)
Queen Elizabeth II is relieved of bouquet of roses presented to her as she arrived to tour the city of Chicago during a pause in welcoming ceremonies, July 6, 1959. Wiley Buchanan, Jr., state department protocol chief, takes the bouquet as the Queen moves along toward handshaking duties and troop review. (AP Photo/J. Walter Green)
After a busy day in Chicago, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II gestures during speech and offers toast during dinner given by Mayor Richard Daley at Hilton Hotel, July 7, 1959 in Chicago. The reception for the Queen was termed the greatest she has ever experienced outside Britain. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)
Queen Elizabeth II acknowledges ovation from crowds lining business district of Chicago, July 6, 1959 during her visit to city. Illinois Gov. William G. Stratton is at right. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)