‘The Color Purple’ Returns to Big Screen For One Day

In honor of the film's 35th anniversary, and in celebration of Black History Month, "The Color Purple" returns to movie theaters for one day only on Feb. 23.

"The Color Purple," directed by Steven Spielberg, was released in 1985 and based on the characters of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name.

Now, 35 years later, the movie returns to the big screen at more than 600 movie theaters across the country, including more than 25 in Illinois.

"Acting and filmmaking honors all came to 'The Color Purple' upon its initial release in 1985, with an outstanding supporting cast including Danny Glover, Margaret Avery and Oprah Winfrey," Fathom Events said in a statement. "It is a timeless film that remains a powerful and unforgettable cinematic masterpiece."

Tickets for "The Color Purple" can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices.