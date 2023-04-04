Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls Clinch a Play-In Spot With Orlando Magic Loss

By Ryan Taylor

Bulls clinch a play-in spot with Magic loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls officially clinched a spot in the play-in tournament during their game against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Orlando Magic's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers sealed the Bulls' spot in the tournament.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The Bulls now own the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference outright. They sit one game behind the ninth-spot Atlanta Hawks and 1.5 games behind the eighth-seeded Toronto Raptors. The Raptors own the tiebreaker over the Bulls, so an even record would give better positioning to the Raptors. 

A win over the Hawks on Tuesday would have also given the Bulls the play-in spot. As of this writing, the Bulls are currently losing to the Hawks at home. The Bulls have the Bucks, Mavericks and Pistons to play before the finish of the regular season. 

In the NBA's recently founded play-in tournament, the No. 7 seed will play the No. 8 seed and the No. 9 seed will play the No. 10 seed. The winner of the 7/8 game will automatically advance to the NBA playoffs as the No. 7 seed. The loser of the 9/10 game will be eliminated and the winner will play the loser of the 7/8 game for the final No. 8 seed in the playoffs. 

Local

Chicago Mayoral Election 2023 17 mins ago

Lightfoot, Emanuel Congratulate Brandon Johnson After Projected Victory in Chicago Mayoral Race

2023 Chicago mayoral election 31 mins ago

Who is Brandon Johnson? What to Know About Chicago's Next Mayor

If the play-in tournament started today, the Bulls would face the Atlanta Hawks. They would play the winner of a Heat-Raptors contest if they win the first game. 

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Chicago Bulls
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us