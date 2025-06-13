The Cheesecake Factory opens at new suburban dining, shopping district

The Cheesecake Factory, with its legendary multi-page menu of more than 250 items items and dozens of cheesecake flavors is opening next week in Naperville.

The restaurant's newest location, at 428 S. State Route 59, will open Tuesday, June 17 as part of Block 59, a new dinning and shopping district in the western suburbs.

According to the restaurant, the 8,700 square-foot space has hired more than 310 staff members for its new location. It also features herringbone flooring, walnut-clad ceilings, blown glass light fixtures and a custom mural above the cook's line, according to a release.

A handful of other restaurants recently opened at the dining district, including fan-favorite spots like Shake Shack and Lazy Dog. Other restaurants set to open in 2025 in addition to the Cheesecake Factory are Stan's Donuts, Velvet Taco, Fresh Fin and Crisp & Green, according to a release.

In early 2026, Ruth's Chris Steak House is set to open at the strip, the release added.

The new openings come as the redevelopment at Block 59 -- Naperville's former Heritage Square -- continues. Renderings for the new district show a bustling dining and entertainment area with outdoor walking paths, grassy areas and more.

"We really want to be the center of the community," Rich Dippolito, Vice President of Redevelopment for the project said in the release. "We want people to come and enjoy it, and for it to be space for the whole city of Naperville to enjoy,"

Several other suburban shopping and dining areas have seen big updates and changes, including Westfield Old Orchard in Skokie, Golf Mill in Niles and the new "APEX" district in Aurora.

The Cheesecake Factory currently operates six locations in Illinois, including at the John Hancock Center in Chicago, Oakbrook Center, Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Lincolnshire Commons Orland Park Square and Old Orchard Mall.

In December of 2023, the restaurant's iconic Grand Lux Café on Michigan Avenue in Chicago closed its doors permanently after more than 20 years.